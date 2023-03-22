Heavenly Delusion: When is Masakazu Ishiguro’s anime releasing? The plot, streaming details, and more

The wait is finally over! Masakaju Ishiguro’s much-anticipated anime series, Heavenly Delusion, is all set to hit the screens on April 1, 2023. Hirotaka Mori who is best known for being the assistant director of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods Film will be directing this critically acclaimed manga series. On the other hand, Makoto Fukami is taking care of the character designs and Kensuke Ushio is in charge of music composition. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this sci-fi film would surely take viewers on an adventurous ride. As the anime’s release date is coming closer, here’s everything you need to know -

Heavenly Delusions: The Plot of the show

The story revolves around Maru, Tokio, Kiruko, and Minihime, who are on a quest to find a utopian place called ‘Heaven’. Their journey leads them to a post-apocalyptic world that is filled with powerful supernatural beings. As the story unfolds, the characters will discover the meaning of life and their place in it. Check out the trailer here:

Worldwide premiere date

The anime adaptation of the series will release on April 1, Saturday, 2023 at 10 pm. The show will air on many Japanese syndications, including TOKYO MX, RKK Kumamoto Broadcasting, Hokkaido TV, TV Aichi, MBS, and BS11. International fans can watch the latest episodes of the series on Disney + since it has bought the distribution rights of Heavenly Delusion.

The cast and characters

The intriguing show boasts of an enthralling voice cast, including Gen Sato, Sayaka Senbongi, and Hibiku Yamamura portraying the prominent roles of Maru, Kiruko, and Tokio, respectively. The supporting ensemble includes the voices of wonderful actors like Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Misato Fukuen, and Kazuya Nakai.

Also read: Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku: When is the anime releasing? Run time, streaming service, and other details | PINKVILLA

Also read: Gintama: What is new spinoff 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi Sensei about? Here's everything you need to know | PINKVILLA