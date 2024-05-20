‘Heckuva Son-In-Law’: Glee Co-Stars Darren Criss and Mike O’Malley Reunite Amid 15th Anniversary of Comedy Drama 

Mike O’Malley is an American actor who has established himself as one of the most easily recognizable figures in the entertainment industry. In his career, he has delivered critically acclaimed performances in several popular TV shows and movies.

The actor recently shared a picture with Darren Criss, who previously worked with him in their massively popular comedy-drama show Glee. The two posed together for a picture-perfect photo as they reunited amid the 15th anniversary of their renowned show. Here's how they are celebrating this special occasion.

American actor and writer Mike O'Malley recently shared a picture of his highly anticipated reunion with his co-star Darren Criss. The actor took to his X account to give a glimpse of their reunion amid the 15th anniversary of their hit comedy-drama series Glee. O'Malley expressed his excitement as he reunited with his on-screen co-star Criss, captioning the post: "Heckuva son-in-law."

Criss played the character of Blaine Anderson, while Mike O'Malley portrayed the role of Burt Hummel (Blaine's father-in-law) on the show. The two actors came together recently to mark this special milestone, leaving fans emotional and bringing back fond memories for fans of this beloved show.

The 57-year-old actor received an overwhelming response from fans, who expressed their excitement through comments after his latest picture with his co-star went viral. One user took to comments and wrote, “Our glee hearts,” while another wrote, “Thank you for this truly this is exactly what we needed.”

Mike O'Malley on playing the role of Burt Hummel in Glee

In a previous interview with AVC Club, Mike O'Malley opened up about what initially intrigued him to play his beloved character of Burt Hummel in the hit comedy-drama show Glee, which ran from 2009 to 2015 for six seasons.

O'Malley recalled how when he first read the script, he wasn't sure about playing this character, saying, "I first read the script, and I was like, “Oh, man, I don’t wanna play this intolerant guy from the Midwest. I’ve seen this before.”

He then went on to explain what he liked about his character in the show expressing, "What I like about how they wrote Burt—and this is all writing that Brad [Falchuk] and Ian [Brennan] and Ryan [Murphy] did—is that they didn’t make him somebody who was like, Now that I know this about you, we’re going to go to the parade in Greenwich Village and we’re going to go to the parade in West Hollywood and I’m going to get you a subscription to The Advocate.'"