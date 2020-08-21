Heidi Klum DRAGS ex husband Seal to court over custody disagreement of their 4 children: Report

Former model and reality TV star Heidi Klum is involving officials in a custody disagreement with her ex-husband Seal. The British singer and songwriter reportedly denied Heidi permission to take their 4 kids to Germany with her.

Heidi Klum is asking for an emergency court hearing so that she can travel to Germany with her four children to film the next season of Next Top Model. In her filing for the hearing, the 47-year-old America’s Got Talent judge claims that ex-husband Seal does not want their kids to travel to Europe because he is concerned about keeping them safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, People magazine reports.

Heidi and Seal, who were married from 2005 to 2014, share four kids: daughters Leni, 16, and Lou, 10, along with sons Henry, 14, and Johan, 13. Heidi is contractually obligated to film season 16 of Germany’s Next Top Model In October, and she usually brings her kids with her. However, the 57-year-old musician “has not yet approved of this trip.” According to People magazine, Heidi wrote in her filing: “I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States.”

Heidi, who shares custody with Seal, says the kids spend the majority of the time living with her and that his “time with our children is sporadic at best.” Heidi added that she is willing to change their previously planned custody arrangement if Seal would allow the children to travel to Germany with her.

“Also, as Henry [Seal] has a British passport, he would be able to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so,” Heidi wrote. Heidi also claims that back in April, Seal had agreed to let the kids travel with her, but has since changed his mind. “I tried to work this out with Henry directly to no avail,” Heidi wrote, adding that she is “desperate” and that the children have said they do not want to stay in Los Angeles with their dad. “It could not possibly be in their best interests.”

ALSO READ: Heidi Klum shares Coronavirus test results; Reveals she tested negative and just has a bad cold

Share your comment ×