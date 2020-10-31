Heidi Klum gives fans a SNEAK PEEK into her 2020 Halloween costume; See videos of her transformation

Heidi Klum recently shared her Halloween 2020 look with fans, along with a few videos of her intriguing transformation process.

Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum recently shared a sneak peek of her costumer for this year’s festivities! The 47-year-old model and AGT judge shared several teasers on her Instagram account of not just one, but TWO costumes she’ll be wearing this year.

“Ok guys HERE WE GO! The #HeidiHalloween2020 Spooktacular starts NOW!,” Heidi first shared on her account, with a short video of her on a mattress inside a garage unit where she was getting painted up for her first costume. She added a hint about this one in her next post, writing, “First you see me, now you don’t! The transformation begins… #HeidiHalloween2020.”

In her next costume, it was much different than her first, but Heidi was still getting painted up by a team of pros. “On to the next look … and doing my best to blend in!” she wrote with a close up before adding the time-lapse video of her transformation.

Do you have an idea of what Heidi might be dressing up as for Halloween this year? Let us know in the comments! If you missed it, it was recently reported by US Weekly that the model will be cancelling her famed bash due to the pandemic. “Heidi isn’t doing her Halloween party this year due to everything going on [in the world],” a source shared with the site.

