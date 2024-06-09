Heidi Klum Posts About Her Son Henry's Graduation; Shares She's 'Proud' of Him

Model Heidi Klum is super proud of her son Henry, who just graduated from high school! Klum shared snaps of her son’s graduation ceremony on July 7, where her 18-year-old could be seen in graduation robes and hats. Klum couldn’t help but gush about how far her son has come, and what awaits him at college.

Heidi Klum posts clips from son Henry's graduation

“CONGRATULATIONS HENRY We are all sooo proud of you," wrote Klum in her heartfelt message for son Henry. Celebrating Henry further, in the caption, Heidi expressed, "You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come SHINE BRIGHT."

The supermodel shared a post which featured snippets of her son celebrating at the ceremony. Klum was in attendance, alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz.

In the first two clips, Henry can be seen collecting his high school diploma on the stage, and the hall is abuzz with cheers. He then walks past his mother, who cheers “Yes Henry, woohoo!” In another clip from the ceremony, Klum and Kaulitz can be seen arm-in-arm.

Heidi Klum and family join for an after-party dinner

Klum shared a series of Instagram stories on the occasion, in one of which she could be seen sitting in the car, with the caption: “Happy Graduation.” But the celebrations did not seem to end at that.

The family joined for a celebratory dinner afterward, where her children Johan, Lou, and Leni were present. “Celebrating HENRY,” the post was captioned. The behind-the-scenes clip of the family dinner was shared via Klum’s Instagram stories, which included the dinner place all bedecked with balloons plus shots of the desserts at the party.

The supermodel shares Henry with her ex-husband Seal.

The model was married to Seal from 2009 to 2014, and the duo shared 4 children from the marriage. Besides Henry, the estranged couple is parent to Johan, Leni, and Lou. Leni, who is the daughter of Klum and ex-partner Flavio Briatore, adopted by Seal in 2009.

Klum recently celebrated her milestone 51st birthday with a birthday lunch alongside her family. “All I could wish for,” Klum captioned her post.

