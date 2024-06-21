Heidi Klum Pulls Off Hilarious Stunt After Shooting Hot Ones Episode; Leaves Host Sean Evans Stunned

Heidi Klum turns the Hot Ones episode hotter as she takes her t-shirt off to cool down and says, “kids don’t do this king of stuff,” leaving host Sean Evans flustered! Klum is a renowned model, television host, and one of the panelists at America’s Got Talent.

Heidi Klum has an unusual way to cool down after eating spicy chicken wings

The multihyphenate appeared on Sean Evans’ Hot Ones to take on the infamous ‘wings of death’: chicken wings with hot sauce that gets hotter and hotter down the line. Many celebrities have been victims of the wings despite having a spice tolerance.

Klum, despite her best efforts, found the heat of the hottest sauce, Da Bomb, too much to handle. Even with a jar of buttermilk at her side, she was forced to resort to removing her shirt to cool down. "That one is the real deal," she admitted. A flustered Evans couldn't help but comment, “Woah! Now I'm feeling the heat too, Heidi.”

The show's infamous hot sauce has left a long list of celebrity victims. Jake Gyllenhaal suffered a leg cramp, Jennifer Lawrence was reduced to tears, and Anna Kendrick's ears popped from the heat of the 'wings of death '.

Klum, however, flustered, made her way to the last wing still with her shirt off and celebrated by striking a series of poses with each hot sauce! The model spoke about the scariest America's Got Talent audition, her hosting career including Germany's Next Top Model, favorite Halloween costume, and more.

Some of the show’s unforgettable moments

Putting celebrities at stake renders some of pop culture's most memorable and viral moments! After doing funny antics on Hot Ones, many stars went on to become sensational memes often used by netizens.

O'Brien went viral for his excessive drooling and spewing milk from his mouth as he took on the wings of death. Jennifer Lawrence sobbing after eating the hottest sauce, Da Bomb, while saying “"What do you mean? WHAT DO YOU MEAN?" will go down in the history of iconic memes.

Paul Rudd smiling through the pain and saying, "hey, look at us," with the most golden retriever energy instantly became another fan favorite meme from the show. You can watch all episodes of Hot Ones on YouTube’s First We Feast channel.

