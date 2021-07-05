Heidi Klum recalls how hard she tried to make her marriage work with Seal; Reveals they renewed vows each year

Heidi Klum recently looked back at her marriage to Seal and how hard she tried to make it work. Scroll down to see what the model said.

Model Heidi Klum recently looked back at her marriage with ex-husband Seal. Speaking to Sunday Times, the 48-year-old America’s Got Talent judge opened up about trying to make her marriage to the 58-year-old singer work, despite all their issues. “I think I got married eight times to Seal,” Heidi shared about the former couple’s multiple vow renewals. “I thought it would be kind of, like, fun. I thought it would be a fest of love. But you know, that doesn’t work either. I tried, you can’t say I didn’t try!”

The model soon realised that renewing their vows each year will not help make their work. “Like, ‘This is really not working,’” Heidi recalled. “But I tried.” For the unversed, Heidi and Seal married on May 10, 2005 before ultimately splitting up in 2012. Every year on their anniversary, they would renew their vows in front of family and close friends.

Now, Heidi is married Tom Kaulitz since 2019. Seal and Heidi continue to co-parent their three kids – sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 14, and daughter Lou, 11. Seal also adopted Heidi‘s eldest daughter Leni, 17.

Just last year, the duo got into an ugly custody battle after she accused him of not letting the kids travel with her to Germany as she filmed Germany’s Next Top Model. He eventually granted them permission to go with her. “It could be easier sometimes, but everyone is healthy and that’s the most important thing,” Heidi said about co-parenting with Seal. “Everything else can be figured out.”

