Heidi Klum reveals she has fever and cold but no access to Coronavirus testing; Urges people to stay home

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Heidi Klum revealed that she is down with fever, cold and runny nose but has no access to coronavirus testing. Here’s what she had to say.

Heidi Klum is feeling sick and is hoping it is just a cold, but in case it is Coronavirus, she does not have access to proper testing. The 46-year-old German-American model was noticeably absent from America's Got Talent this week and it was reported that she is suffering from the common cold. Giving her fans an update on her health, Heidi took to her Instagram story and revealed that she has made two unsuccessful attempts at getting tested for COVID-19.

“I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my ‘America’s Got Talent’ seat and just gone to work. It started all with like a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I’m just not feeling good, so that’s why I’ve stayed home, to not infect any other people,” she explained in the post. She further mentioned that she wants to get tested for COVID-19 but she is unable to figure out how. She has even consulted two doctors, but even they couldn’t help.

“I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here. I tried with two different doctors, and I just can’t get one,” she added. Heidi asked her followers to take care of themselves and take as much rest as they need if they feel sick. “Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good,” she said. According to a report by CNN, There have been 1,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the USA and the infection has caused 41 deaths. The worldwide death toll from the disease surged past 5,000 on March 14. As the infection continues to spread across the world, it has already infected about 140,000 people. ALSO READ: Justin Bieber wears a face mask amid coronavirus outbreak; SPOTTED at a medical building with Hailey

Credits :Instagram

Read More