Heidi Klum REVEALS she was 4 months pregnant while walking the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2003

Model Heidi Klum recently revealed a big secret about her 2003 pregnancy! During a recent celebration on her daughter Leni‘s 17th birthday, the 47-year-old former model revealed that she was four months pregnant with Leni while taking the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back in 2003.

“Happy 17th birthday LENI. I am not alone walking down that catwalk here,” Heidi wrote on Instagram along with a video of her walking in the fashion show. “If I look close enough then I can see you bumping right along at 4 months @LeniKlum. I loved you before you were born, and I will love you long after I close my eyes forever.” Months after the show, Heidi gave birth to Leni on May 4, 2004.

Following her mom’s footsteps, Leni did her first Vogue magazine cover, for Vogue Germany with Heidi. Celebrating the monumental moment of Leni’s life, Heidi took to social media and wrote a sweet note to her then 16-year-old daughter.

“My dear @leniklum, I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own. You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are,” she wrote in German. “I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up ‘normally.’ But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies probably wasn’t either. But you have the talent to get the best out of everything,” she said.

