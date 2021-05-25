Heidi Klum’s ex Seal claims duo ‘never had teamwork’ while discussing co parenting; Calls it ‘challenging’

Seal recently got candid about co-parenting with ex Heidi Klum and the setbacks they face. Scroll down to see what he said.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, British singer and songwriter Seal recently opened up about the challenges of co-parenting with ex-wife Heidi Klum. Seal, 58, admitted that it hasn’t been easy. “It can be challenging,” he told the tabloid about co-parenting Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11.

The musician added that co-parenting “requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all,” however, “you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces.” He then admitted that he’s “never had that teamwork [with Klum]. We never had teamwork.”

He also spoke about how their four kids upbringing has been “extremely privileged”: “Our children don’t have challenges in the grand scheme of things. … They live in a nice house. They don’t have to worry about food on the table. They have the benefit of a great education.”

The candid confessions by Seal come in the wake of the couple’s custody battle. Back in August 2020, the model claimed that she had tried to work an arrangement out with Seal about the travel, but they hadn’t come to an agreement which is why she involved the court. “I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States,” Heidi wrote in her filing.

