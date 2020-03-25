Heidi Klum shares Coronavirus test results; Reveals she tested negative and just has a bad cold

Heidi Klum tested negative for COVID-19 and revealed her test results through an Instagram post.

American-German model Heidi Klum has been unwell for some time with symptoms similar to that of the novel Coronavirus. Heidi Klum self-quarantined herself ever since she fell ill but had to wait to get herself tested owing to the lower availability of testing kits. The 46-year-old isolated herself from her husband too as both of them were feeling unwell. Heidi Klum got her tests done last week and has recently shared the results of the same.

Its a sigh of relief for her and her fans as Heidi has tested negative for Coronavirus. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself lying on the grass on the 14th day of her social distancing phase wherein she also revealed in her caption that she has not contracted COVID-19. She also responded to one of the fans who asked her about her health and stated that she's been feeling much better now but has a bad cold at the moment.

Much earlier, Heidi Klum went back home from the sets of America’s Got Talent on March 10 just before the auditions began in Pasadena. It was believed that Heidi was suffering from cold but the actress revealed that it was accompanied by fever. "It started with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny rose… um I’m just not feeling good. So, that’s why I’ve stayed home not to infect anyone. I would love to do the corona[virus] test but there just isn’t one here. I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one," Heidi revealed in her Instagram story.

