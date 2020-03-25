Heidi Klum shares Coronavirus test results; Reveals she tested negative and just has a bad cold
American-German model Heidi Klum has been unwell for some time with symptoms similar to that of the novel Coronavirus. Heidi Klum self-quarantined herself ever since she fell ill but had to wait to get herself tested owing to the lower availability of testing kits. The 46-year-old isolated herself from her husband too as both of them were feeling unwell. Heidi Klum got her tests done last week and has recently shared the results of the same.
Its a sigh of relief for her and her fans as Heidi has tested negative for Coronavirus. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself lying on the grass on the 14th day of her social distancing phase wherein she also revealed in her caption that she has not contracted COVID-19. She also responded to one of the fans who asked her about her health and stated that she's been feeling much better now but has a bad cold at the moment.
Check it out:
Much earlier, Heidi Klum went back home from the sets of America’s Got Talent on March 10 just before the auditions began in Pasadena. It was believed that Heidi was suffering from cold but the actress revealed that it was accompanied by fever. "It started with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny rose… um I’m just not feeling good. So, that’s why I’ve stayed home not to infect anyone. I would love to do the corona[virus] test but there just isn’t one here. I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one," Heidi revealed in her Instagram story.
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother
Add new comment