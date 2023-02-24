Heidi Klum shares saucy pics to celebrate fourth anniversary with Tom Kaulitz

Love of my life! Heidi Kulm and her husband Tom Kaulitz show their everlasting love for each other on their 4th anniversary with some saucy snaps

Written by Shweta Singh   |  Published on Feb 24, 2023   |  02:57 AM IST  |  328
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz (Credits: Instagram)

If you got it, flaunt it! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz raise the bar of hotness in their latest pictures posted on social media. The supermodel shared a raunchy Instagram clip along with a carousel of pictures, including a naked selfie where the duo is kissing each other.

The 49-year-old model and 33-year-old Kaulitz who got married in February 2019, flaunted their love for each other on the occasion of their wedding anniversary on Wednesday. As a special tribute to her husband, she captioned the post “Love of my life” along with a heart emoji. In one picture, Tom seemed to be wearing black boxers while Heidi Klum was standing beside him. Her body is covered behind Tom while kissing his lips. The picture also displays a huge red flower bouquet and red heart-shaped balloons in the background.  

Besides, she has shared a clip of her with husband Tom cozying up in bed and kissing each other. The next photo shows a beautiful cake with the words “4 years” written on it.

 

About Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz’s love life

The couple couldn’t stop gushing over each other ever since they met. The two started dating each other in 2018 on the sets of a talent show and got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018. A year later, the duo tied the knot in Feb 2019 in an intimate ceremony. The ‘America’s Got Talent’ star first got married to hairdresser Ric Pipino and then married Seal, a singer by profession. Tom, on the other hand, married Ria Sommerfield in 2015 and divorced her in 2018. Tom is a stepdad to Klum’s four children, including Lou, Johan, Henry, and Leni. Earlier this month, the model shared in an interview that she wishes to have another baby with her rockstar husband Tom.

