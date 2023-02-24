Heidi Klum shares saucy pics to celebrate fourth anniversary with Tom Kaulitz

If you got it, flaunt it! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz raise the bar of hotness in their latest pictures posted on social media. The supermodel shared a raunchy Instagram clip along with a carousel of pictures, including a naked selfie where the duo is kissing each other.

The 49-year-old model and 33-year-old Kaulitz who got married in February 2019, flaunted their love for each other on the occasion of their wedding anniversary on Wednesday. As a special tribute to her husband, she captioned the post “Love of my life” along with a heart emoji. In one picture, Tom seemed to be wearing black boxers while Heidi Klum was standing beside him. Her body is covered behind Tom while kissing his lips. The picture also displays a huge red flower bouquet and red heart-shaped balloons in the background.