Heidi Klum stylishly poses with her daughter Leni for another lingerie shoot post controversy

Heidi Klum has posed for yet another lingerie shoot with her daughter Leni Klum, amid controversy. When the mother-daughter initially posed for an Intimissi campaign a year ago, netizens were quick to label the ads as "disturbing.” This resulted in the 49-year-old model and daughter receiving major backlash online. While people pointed out that Leni had just turned 18, they said Heidi was “sexualizing” her daughter the moment she turned the legal age.

Why are Heidi Klum and Leni facing backlash?

Heidi and her 19-year-old daughter Leni posed for another Intimissi campaign recently in lingerie sets together. Heidi sported a lilac lace lingerie set as she stood beside Leni holding her hand, who was wearing a white lingerie set. Klum took to Instagram to post the photos from her shoot with the caption, "Yiiiipppppiiiiiiii our new @intimissimiofficial campaign is here. You can discover #theartofitalianlingerie online and in all Intimissimi stores. If you see me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany … tag us and we’ll share our favorites on our stories!"

Heidi’s comments have been turned off for over a year now. The model turned off her Instagram comments after the massive backlash she faced for posing with her daughter Leni for an Intimissi campaign the first time around. Last year Heidi was heavily criticized for letting her 18-year-old daughter pose for a lingerie shoot with her.

Netizens labeled the shoot as “weird” and “disturbing.” The motive behind doing so came from multiple reasons. One user pointed out, “I wouldn’t model sexy lingerie with my mom.” Another added, “Sexualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird.”

Leni Klum talks about being a ‘nepo baby’

Leni Klum did not shy away from admitting that she is lucky to have her parent's connections in the clutch. The rising star told People that it doesn’t bother her when people call her a “nepo baby.” She added, “It’s just a fact. My parents are famous. I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had.”

Leni also addressed the backlash her mother and she faced for the lingerie shoot as she admitted, “honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions.” The young model took the criticism in stride, and said, “I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time.”

Heidi has said that modeling isn’t what her daughter is focusing on, right now. She mentioned that Leni Klum was focusing on her studies in New York.

