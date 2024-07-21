Heidi Klum's Former Partner Vito Schnabel Ties The Knot With Model Helena Althof In A Quiet Ceremony; See Here

One of New York City's most eligible bachelors is officially taken! Art dealer Vito Schnabel (37) and Russian model Helena Althof (21) quietly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Old Westbury, New York. The exclusive event saw notable guests like Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner, while Schnabel's famous family members were notably absent. The couple, who met on a yacht in Saudi Arabia, kept the affair low-key but stylish, complete with a Mickey Mouse-themed invite and a devil-red wedding cake.

One of the hottest bachelors in New York City is officially off the market

Reports suggest that Russian model Helena Althof and art dealer Vito Schnabel secretly got married in Old Westbury, NY, last week. The couple married on July 9 "in a small, private ceremony," according to Wet Paint, a gossip column of Artnet News. There was no sign of Schnabel's famous father, Julian, or his actress sister, Stella, at the ceremony because it was so small and private. However, Rolling Stone's Jann Wenner, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner were among the guests who witnessed the ceremony.

Among those attending were artist Rashid Johnson, art collector Aby Rosen, and the Mugrabi family, one of the world's largest collections of Warhol art. Guests had only one week to RSVP.

"It looked like a child's birthday party invitation," said a source who received Mickey and Minnie Mouse invitations a week before the big day. The wedding reception was held at Schnabel's Richard Meier-designed mansion, which he bought in 2019. The wedding cake, according to Althof's Instagram page, was edgy devil-red and served with sushi and caviar.

Advertisement

How was the news officially confirmed?

During a sailing trip on the yacht of mogul James Packer, who is also Mariah Carey's ex-fiance, the couple met. At the time, Althof was 19, while Schnabel will turn 38 on July 27. This is Schnabel's first marriage. Several high-profile women have been linked to him, including Amber Heard, Irina Shayk, and Heidi Klum - whom he dated for three years.

In a humorous Instagram post, Althof confirmed the news. She captioned a photo of herself alone in a wedding dress and tiara, "Oops...". Her caption included bunnies, devils, and angel emojis. Ronny Kobo may have also been present, judging by the comments on her post.

“What a beautiful chill bride… was one of my favorite weddings ever!!! Congratulations beauty,” she wrote. Ivanka also commented, “Congratulations, Helena!!!! So happy for you both.”

ALSO READ: 'Lucky And Blessed': Heidi Klum Shares Glimpses Of 51st Birthday Celebration; See HERE