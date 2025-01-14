Heidi Montag’s 2010 Album Hit The Top Stop Amidst Her And Spencer Pratt’s House Burning Down In L.A. Wildfires? Here’s What We Know
Heidi Montag’s 2010 album, Superficial, went on to become the most streamed album amidst the singer and Spencer Pratt losing their house to flames in the L.A. wildfires.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have lost their home to the flames amidst the brutal wildfires spreading Los Angeles. While the couple has been coping with the loss, the fans of the singer went on to stream her 2010 album the most, making it hit the top spots on the musical charts.
The duo have been married since 2008, and with their two children, the couple were living at the Pacific Palisades. Amidst the disaster hitting the celebrity couple, Pratt went on to request his fans to stream Superficial as many times as possible, which could help them with monetary support.
Following the record, Montag shared a video on her TikTok, wherein she showed gratitude to all those who helped them with the streaming of the album.
In the video, she said, “Thank you so much to everyone, No. 1 on iTunes charts, oh my gosh. Thank you for the overwhelming love and support of my music and really rallying behind us in this devastating time and making it such a blessing.”
ALSO READ: Celebrities Who Had To Flee Following The Los Angeles Fires: Details Inside
She further added, “Thank you for helping support us, helping build us back up, helping to encourage us, give us that hope and faith and excitement in such a dark, dark time.”
The musician also went on to note that the timing of the album hitting the top spot couldn’t be better as Superficial celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.
ALSO READ: Heidi Montag Plastic Surgery: A Closer Look At Her Transformation