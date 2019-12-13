In the Heights Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical teases a delightful watch with a strong political message

Trailer of In The Hights, Lin-Manuel Miranda's celebrated musical's film adaption is out. Read on to know more about the trailer.

A film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is all set to hit the big screens. The makers dropped the first trailer of In the Heights on Thursday, giving the audience a taste of Manuel’s world that tells the story of a mostly Hispanic neighborhood in New York City. Starring Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a bodega owner with big dreams, the video features several excerpts from the original musical.

The trailer starts with Usnavi talking to a group of kids on the beach. He tells them the story of a neighborhood that is suffering, the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights. “It’s the story of a block that was disappearing. Un barrio called Washington Heights. The streets were made of music,” Usnavi tells the kids in the trailer’s opening moments. Directed by Crazy Rich Asian creator Jon M. Chu, the film also stars Corey Hawkins, Marc Anthony, Jimmy Smits, Melissa Barrera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco and Stephanie Beatriz.

The film will also feature cameos from stars like Orange Is the New Black's Dascha Polanco and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz. The trailer also suggests that the creators have loaded the film with some strong political messages, the same as the original musical. The film will also feature music and lyrics created by Miranda. In the Heights was the creator's very first Broadway musical and is his first work to get a movie adaptation. This particular musical continues to be one of Miranda’s most celebrated works.

Credits :YouTube

