The Heirs' Kim Tan or Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch; Which Lee Min Ho avatar you absolutely love? VOTE

Lee Min Ho has delivered many memorable performances. But if you had to pick one of his avatars, which would you choose?

Lee Min Ho is being secretive about his future projects. The actor or his agency MYM Entertainment hasn't announced his future plans. While the secrecy has many of us on the edge, but we appreciate that Lee Min Ho is investing time in picking the perfect project. As we wait for his next series/movie announcement, we have been revisiting a few of his iconic series and with every character he essays, we find ourselves falling head over heels with him all over again.

Take Kim Tan from The Heirs as an example. The actor starred with a slew of stars in the 2013 series and stood out. It not only was one of his best performances but it is also one of the most recommended K-drama series. We'd know, we recommend it the moment we find people asking us for series to begin their K-drama journey. The actor was seen delivering English dialogues, putting his character's vulnerable in display with utmost ease, and giving us boyfriend goals as he set the small screen on fire with his chemistry with Park Shin Hye's Cha Eun Sang.

While the teenager character won us over, we weren't fully prepared for the regal Lee Gon. Lee Min Ho turned his charm back on after his military training ended for The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor played the emperor of the Kingdom of Corea and while we loved watching him take over the small screen, he also left fans begging him to date Kim Go Eun courtesy their on-screen chemistry.

While both the characters have their unique places, if you had to choose just one, which would it be? If there are any other Lee Min Ho characters that you absolutely love, let us know in the comments below.

