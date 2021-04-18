Helen McCrory: Harry Potter & Peaky Blinders co stars mourn the loss of actress after her demise due to cancer

Helen McCrory, who passed away yesterday after losing a battle with cancer, was recently mourned by many of her co-stars. Scroll down to see what they said.

Helen McCrory passed away yesterday at the age of 52 following a battle with cancer and her husband, Billions actor Damian Lewis, confirmed the news by writing a touching farewell to her. Since the news came out, many of her co-stars from Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders have expressed their grief over the tragic demise.

Jason Isaacs, who played Helen’s husband aka Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, recently took to Instagram and mourned the loss, he said: “Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to [my wife] Emma ‘I think I’ve just met the greatest actress I’ve ever seen,’” Jason wrote. “After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don’t think that any more…I know it.” “Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet,” Jason continued. “As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight. Her proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They’ve lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids. xxx”

Tom Felton from Harry Potter who played her on-screen son in the film also expressed his condolences and wrote: “So sad to say farewell so suddenly – I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much – on & off screen.”

Cillian Murphy who was her co-star in Peaky Blinders also spoke up: “I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being,” Cillian said in a statement shared with EW. “She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played. It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.”

