Helen Mirren feels she 'doesn't deserve' Lifetime Achievement Award; Here's Why

Veteran Hollywood star Helen Mirren is set to be honoured at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles next week, but she has shared that she doesn't believe she deserves such an accolade, despite a storied career.

Mirren already has an Academy Award and British Academy Film Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Queen', a Tony Award and a Laurence Olivier Award for the same role in 'The Audience', three BAFTAs for her performance as DCI Jane Tennison in 'Prime Suspect', and four Primetime Emmys, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Of her latest honour, she told the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine: "It's extraordinary.

"I genuinely do not feel I remotely deserve it, except that I'm still alive and working."

She added: "I've done some wonderful films and I've done some pretty awful films. It took me by surprise, completely. A great honour."

The 'Duke' star said she is very "self-critical" and expects to be "found out" any time now.

She confessed: "I think of myself as still being the way I was in my mind, in my body, through my twenties, thirties and forties: struggling, ambitious, frustrated and self-critical.

"I still feel the same person. I wonder if that ever goes? There's always that endless, niggling feeling, 'Oh god, I'm going to be found out any minute now. I got away with it that time, but the next time I'll be found out'."

"Because you can never be absolutely sure that you're that good at what you do."

According to femalefirst.co.uk., Mirren added: "It's not like being a doctor or a surgeon or an architect or a gardener where you can look at your work and go, 'Oh yeah, that's really good'. It's a much more mutable thing, our job."

Also Read: Shazam 2: Helen Mirren roped in to play the lead antagonist Hespera; Deets Inside