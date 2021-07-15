Helen Mirren says Cannes red carpet appearance was 'intimidating' after staying indoors amid pandemic

Helen Mirren opened up about how she maintained normalcy at home amid the pandemic and what it was like stepping out for an event like Cannes Film Festival 2021 after quarantine in her recent interview.

Helen Mirren recently made a stunning appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2021 as the 75-year-old Academy Award-winning actress, walked the red carpet looking like a ray of sunshine in a gorgeous yellow dress. After attending the opening ceremony of Cannes, Mirren recently discussed what it was like to make a red carpet appearance and be under the limelight again after quarantining for so long amid the pandemic.

While the pandemic had brought everything to a standstill, Cannes Film Festival also recently returned after two years and it seemed like the much-needed getaway for celebrities. Mirren revealed in her interaction with People that it was "extraordinary" to get back to the red carpet after so long. Although having spent most of the past two years indoors, the actress did agree that it was "intimidating" to face the paparazzi after so long. She said, "I've forgotten what this was like. So a little bit intimidating. But at the same time, it was such fun."

Mirren in her interview with People also mentioned how she helped herself to maintain normalcy at home. The actress revealed she followed a beauty regimen and continued to put on makeup every day. She said, "Every day I put on makeup. I didn't do it for Taylor because Taylor never notices. He asks if I've got makeup on or not and doesn't really care, but he certainly doesn't notice." Adding on about how it helped her, the actress said, "I felt like I was living my life properly. So, it was actually a good experience for me."

On the professional front, Mirren is all set to make her DCEU debut with Shazam: Furry of the Gods. The actress has been roped in the role of the antagonist and fans are looking forward to seeing her in the superhero film.

