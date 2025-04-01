Helen Mirren Slams James Bond Franchise, Calls Out Dated Depiction of Women

Helen Mirren has publicly denounced the James Bond movie franchise, calling its treatment of women "profoundly sexist" and outdated. The Oscar-winning actress, 79, is most definitely not a fan of the cult-favorite spy movies.

In an interview with The London Standard recently, Mirren voiced her discontent regarding the James Bond movie series, decrying the series' depictions of women as sexist.

The Queen actress also discussed her long-term disdain for the series, conceding that she did not like how female characters were written in the movies.

Mirren said, "The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn't. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond."

Mirren underlined the fact that women's representation in the titular role within the franchise has never been a vital problem for her. She has no desire to witness a female James Bond in the years to come.

"The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism," the Woman in Gold actress stressed.

Mirren pointed out, "Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service; they always have been."

Rather, she suggested revealing actual stories about incredible women operating in espionage, specifically those of the French Resistance, which would be more realistic and impactful.

"If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they're amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who've worked in that world," The Good Liar actress added.

Helen Mirren, however, has a personal connection to the Bond franchise. Her cousin Tania Mallet, who has passed away, played Tilly Masterson, the sister of the Bond girl in the 1964's Goldfinger.