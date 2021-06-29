Helen Mirren weighs in on joining Fast & Furious franchise post F9 cameo; Reveals if she’d kiss Vin Diesel

Helen Mirren recently revealed if she’d ever be a part of the Fast & Furious franchise and if she would ever kiss Vin Diesel. Scroll down to see what she said.

Hollywood legend Helen Mirren recently returned as Magdalene Shaw aka Queenie in a cameo part in Fast and Furious 9. After fans loved her in her debut role, now Helen is opening up on the possibility of being a part of future films of the franchise. If you’re unfamiliar, Queenie is the mother of Deckard, Owen and Hattie Shaw (played by Luke Evans, Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby) in the film franchise, and an accomplished thief on her own.

While speaking to The New York Times, Helen was asked if she’d ever share an on-screen kiss with Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel. Helen revealed she was on board with it, but only on one condition: “With Vin? Oh my God, of course I would!” she shared. “But only if he talks to me before and after, because it’s the voice that I really get off on, quite honestly.”

She also mentioned just who Vin had in mind to play Queenie’s husband. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say but apparently Vin had the idea of Michael Caine,” Helen shared. “I mean, wouldn’t that be fantastic? That would be just so cool and absolutely perfect. So we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, the action-packed franchise is expected to record the biggest opening day and weekend for a feature film in the US ever since the world has been taken aback by the Covid-19 pandemic. F9 is looking to take a start in the range of $27 to $30 million, with a weekend in the vicinity of $62 to $67 million.

