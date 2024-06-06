Helen Worth To Step Down From Coronation Street Role After 50 Years? Here's What Report Says

After an impressive 50 years, veteran actress Helen Worth has announced her departure from ITV's long-running soap, Coronation Street. She revealed that she had made this decision earlier this year and already informed the producers who were very kind and understanding. In the long-running soap opera, Helen is best known for her portrayal of Gail Platt, a Weatherfield resident, a role she took on in 1974.

After an amazing 50 years, renowned Coronation Street star Helen Worth has decided to depart from the show. Next month, the renowned actress—best known for her depiction of Gail—will film her last scenes. The departure will take place during a "major storyline for the Platt family."

Talking about her decision, Helen said, "This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world." Her exit marks the end of an era for the actress and the viewers of the show and follows a milestone celebration.

Helen was incredibly thankful for her experience on Coronation Street. She said that she informed the producers of her decision at the start of the year, and they were understanding and polite in their response. "I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew," she said.

Worth's departure marks the end of an era for Coronation Street. She holds the record for the second-longest running character on the soap, with a staggering 4,453 appearances. Only William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, has surpassed her with 4,773 appearances since the show's debut in 1960.

Executives at Coronation Street have said that Helen's exit will be a major plot point impacting the Platt family; production is scheduled to start next month. These emotional scenes, which will serve as a worthy sendoff for the beloved character, will probably premiere at the end of the year.

How did the Coronation Street cast react to Helen Worth's sudden announcement?

Cast members of Coronation Street have publicly sent co-star Helen Worth best wishes following her announcement that she will be quitting the soap opera after 50 years.

A number of co-stars paid tribute to the star on the post, including Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah Barlow, Helen's on-screen daughter.

"Can’t put into words how much I love and adore Helen," wrote O'Brien alongside a crying face emoji and love heart.

Colson Smith referred to Helen as "A Corrie Icon," and Samia Longchambon, another Corrie star, admitted, saying, "We will miss Helen so much! X."

Actress Sally Carman, who played Abi Franklin, expressed similar feelings. "Wonderful Helen, she will be sorely missed. A really special person," she said.

Jude Riordan, a cast member of Coronation Street, said his "heart shattered" and "year has been ruined" when he heard the news.

Worth’s career was a lauded one — she received a lifetime achievement honor at the 2014 British Soap Awards and was nominated for a “must-see moment” BAFTA in 2019.

