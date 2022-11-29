Helena Bonham Carter, aka Bellatrix of Harry Potter fame, supports 'completely vindicated' Johnny Depp, READ

In June this year, the Johnny Depp - Amber Heard defamation case grabbed headlines as the Virginia Court, USA ruled in favour of Depp, following which the fans of Depp questioned the #MeToo accusations posed by Heard. Recalling this incident, popular Hollywood actor Helena Bonham Carter has come out in support of Johnny Depp and said that “he is completely vindicated.” Adding up, Helena Bonham Carter also pressed against the idea of “cancel culture” in a recent interview with The Times UK.

In conversation with London’s Sunday Times Magazine, HB Carter, better known as Harry Potter’s Bellatrix, defended her Alice in Wonderland costar Depp, saying that he was completely vindicated in the case against Heard.

In conversation with the publication, Bonham Carter spoke about ‘cancel culture’. She said, “Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices? There would be millions of people who, if you looked closely enough at their personal lives…you would disqualify them. You can’t ban people. I hate the cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding.”

Further speaking, she linked cancel culture with Depp’s case and said to the publication, “When it comes to the ‘cancel culture’ and Hollywood, there’s no road to redemption for someone like Kevin Spacey but there is for Johnny Depp, who notably won a U.S. libel trial over Amber Heard earlier this year.”