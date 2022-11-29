Helena Bonham Carter, aka Bellatrix of Harry Potter fame, supports 'completely vindicated' Johnny Depp, READ
Hollywood actor Helena Bonham Carter has spoken in support of actor Johnny Depp who recently grabbed headlines in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case.
In June this year, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case grabbed headlines as the Virginia Court, USA ruled in favour of Depp, following which the fans of Depp questioned the #MeToo accusations posed by Heard. Recalling this incident, popular Hollywood actor Helena Bonham Carter has come out in support of Johnny Depp and said that “he is completely vindicated.” Adding up, Helena Bonham Carter also pressed against the idea of “cancel culture” in a recent interview with The Times UK.
Helena Bonham Carter comes out in support of Johnny Depp
In conversation with London’s Sunday Times Magazine, HB Carter, better known as Harry Potter’s Bellatrix, defended her Alice in Wonderland costar Depp, saying that he was completely vindicated in the case against Heard.
In conversation with the publication, Bonham Carter spoke about ‘cancel culture’. She said, “Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices? There would be millions of people who, if you looked closely enough at their personal lives…you would disqualify them. You can’t ban people. I hate the cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding.”
Further speaking, she linked cancel culture with Depp’s case and said to the publication, “When it comes to the ‘cancel culture’ and Hollywood, there’s no road to redemption for someone like Kevin Spacey but there is for Johnny Depp, who notably won a U.S. libel trial over Amber Heard earlier this year.”
Helena Bonham Carter and her take on Amber Heard’s Me Too accusations
For the unaware, both Depp and Bonham Carter have starred together in films such as Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dark Shadows, and Alice in Wonderland. Depp is even the godfather of Bonham Carter, reported Variety.
“Johnny certainly went through it (cancel culture). He is completely vindicated now after the trial. I think he’s fine now. Totally fine,”
“My view is that [Amber Heard] got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things (the Me Too Movement) — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it,” HB Carter told the London-based publication.
Popular actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, for the unversed, were married in February 2015 before the actress filed for divorce in May 2016.
