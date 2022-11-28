Helena Bonham Carter COMMENTS on Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case; DEFENDS J. K. Rowling against cancel culture

"You can't ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there's a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding," Helena Bonham Carter added. When asked if according to her there's a redemption path for such Hollywood stars, Helena shared, "I don't think there is for someone like Kevin Spacey. And Johnny certainly went through it."

Helena Bonham Carter is strongly reacting to cancel culture and its effect on famous pals Johnny Depp and J. K. Rowling! In an interview with The Times, via The Hollywood Reporter, the 56-year-old actress was critical about how someone's personal life impacts their career: "Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices? There would be millions of people who if you looked closely enough at their personal life you would disqualify them."

Helena Bonham Carter on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case

Helena Bonham Carter also feels Johnny Depp is "completely vindicated" post his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard: "I think he's fine now. Totally fine." As debate continues over her Alice in Wonderland co-star's USD 15 million defamation suit victory with many wondering if it was a sign of the #MeToo pendulum swinging back, the Oscar-nominated actress revealed, "My view is that she [Heard] got on that pendulum. That's the problem with these things — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it's the trend and to be the poster girl for it."

Helena Bonham Carter DEFENDS J. K. Rowling Against Cancel Culture

Helena Bonham Carter - who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter franchise - also had J. K. Rowling's back, who was cancelled on social media after her controversial transphobic remarks: "It's horrendous, a load of bollocks. I think she has been hounded. It's been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She's allowed her opinion, particularly if she's suffered abuse. Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain." Carter added how we don't all have to agree on everything, as that would be "insane and boring." Helena feels Rowling's not meaning it aggressively and rather saying it out of her own experience.

Unlike Helena Bonham Carter, her Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter, Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley have all spoken against J. K. Rowling's transphobic comments, with Radcliffe even penning an open letter in solidarity with the transgender community. Confessing her honest thoughts on the same, Helena concluded, "Personally I feel they should let her have her opinions, but I think they're very aware of protecting their own fan base and their generation."