Hello Stranger: Simu Liu to share screen space with Sam Worthington and Robbie Amel in upcoming thriller

Hello Stranger, a forthcoming sci-fi thriller starring Robbie Amell and Sam Worthington, has added Simu Liu to its cast. Liu catapulted to worldwide fame with his breakthrough performance in the Marvel tentpole, Shang Chi, and The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

The star has also portrayed the well-liked Jung Kim throughout all five seasons of the smash CBC and Netflix comedy series Kim's Convenience. However, according to Deadline, Simu Liu has joined the cast of Hello Stranger, a dramatic tech thriller directed by April Mullen, after the Mark Wahlberg-starrer Arthur the King and Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. Hello Stranger, which also stars Amell, Worthington, Jordana Brewster, and Alicia Sanz, tells the story of Faye, a devastated widow (Brewster) who tries to replace her late husband Evan (Luke Grimes) with an android simulant (SIM) doppelganger but fails to build affections for him.

Hello Stranger's producers, Myriad Pictures, have undoubtedly assembled a stellar ensemble. With stars like Avatar's Worthington and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City's Amell alongside Liu, the picture is on course to be a massive smash when it hits theatres. What makes the film so intriguing is that it broadens the range of genres in which Liu is experimenting.

This means that, in addition to comedy, superhero action, historical adventure, and romance, audiences will be able to see the actor's abilities as a sci-fi star. The premiere date for Hello Stranger has yet to be established, but given that it is currently shooting in Toronto, fans should be able to see it in cinemas early next year.

