Hell’s Paradise Episode 8: What to expect from the next installment? Release date, time, and more details

The wait is finally over! Hell’s Paradise is set to unveil the truth behind the mysterious island of Shinsenkyo. Yes, you read that right. The anime world is buzzing with excitement as Hell’s Paradise is all set to release episode 8 in the upcoming week. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next episode of the popular anime which is surely going to keep the viewers hooked throughout. Inspired by Yuji Kaku’s best-selling manga, Hell’s Paradise is an amalgamation of fantasy and horror. And now that Lord Tensen has been introduced in the most recent episode, things are not going to be smooth for Gabimaru and his team.

Here’s the release date and everything you need to know about episode 8 of Hell’s Paradise, have a look:

When will Hell’s Paradise episode 8 be released?

Hell’s Paradise episode 8 is slated to release on May 20, and fans are at the edge of their seats as they wait for it.

What is the exact release time of Hell’s Paradise episode 8?

Hell’s Paradise is expected to drop at 11 pm JST. The upcoming episode will stream across various time zones as soon as it premiered in Japan. The time will vary as per your location. Here’s the time zone for different countries: 8:30 am PDT, 11:30 am EDT, 12:30 pm Brazil, 3:30 pm UK, 4:30 pm Central European Summer Time, 9 pm Indian Standard Time, 2:30 am Australia, and 4:30 am New Zealand.

What to expect from the new installment?

The upcoming episode will showcase the death of Yamada Asaemon Tenza which will be the most terrible event to date. After witnessing the horrifying might of Lord Tensen, even Shion, one of the most powerful Asaemon, will be forced to escape. Sagiri, on the other hand, demonstrates compassion towards Mei. The young girl is still mute. She may have experienced a traumatic event in the past, as shown by the strange scar on her back. In Hell's Paradise Episode 8, fans will discover more about Gabimura's earlier relationships with Yui.

Where to watch Hell’s Paradise episode 8?

In Japan, the forthcoming episode will be aired on TV Tokyo while Crunchyroll will stream episode 8 for fans worldwide.

