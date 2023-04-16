Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku episode 4: From release time, date to predictions, and more

Fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of episode 4 after the way episode 3 ended. The fans are on the edge of their seats as the plot of Hell’s Paradise evolves. The dark fantasy theme by creator Yuji Kaiku anime is gaining popularity amongst viewers.

What happened in episode 3?

In episode 3, we saw Gabimaru and Sagiri exploring the mysterious island as they encountered dangerous creatures and Twisted Keiun. Gabimaru battled with Twisted Keiun and emerged victorious with his exceptional skills. The highlight of the episode was the evolving relationship between Gabimaru and the female executioner, Saigiri. This episode successfully introduced new characters and was intensely action-packed. With the unpredictable threat of the Iwagakure assassins and the promise of even more thrilling adventures, this anime is quickly gaining more viewers by the week.

Release timings and where to watch Hell’s Paradise

Episode 4 of Hell’s Paradise- Jigokuraku is set to air on April 22, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. The anime can be watched on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The next episode will air on Crunchyroll and can be watched globally an hour after the official release. Episode 4 will be out on Eastern Standard Time (EST): at 10:00 am Saturday, April 22, and Indian Standard Time (IST): at 7:30 pm Saturday, April 22.

Hell’s Paradise episode 4 predictions

The third episode covers 3 chapters of the manga, and the 4th episode will continue from chapter 6 of the manga. The intensity in the next episode will take up a notch as Gabimaru and Saigiri make their way around the island and come face to face with even more challenges. You can expect the Island’s monstrous creatures to make an appearance after episode 3 hinted at it. The duo might have to face the other death row criminals like Tamiya Gantetsusai, Yuzuriha of Keishu, and Asaemon executioners. We will also get to watch Saigiri and Gabimaru’s bond be tested as they navigate this treacherous island filled with threats.

