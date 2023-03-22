Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku: When is the anime releasing? Run time, streaming service, and other details

Hell's Paradise – Jigokuraku is all set to be released on April 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST. This anime adaptation is based on the manga series of the same name by Yuji Kaku. This anime is based on the dark fantasy shonen which started on Shonen Jump+ which started in early January 2018 and was finished after the 138 chapters on January 25, 2021.

Here is everything that you need to know about shonen-based anime from streaming services to release date which is just a few days away.

Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku

Hell's Paradise anime is scheduled to be aired on April 1, 2023 on TV Tokyo at 11 pm in Japan. The adaptation of this series was first announced at Jump Festa 2022 and the final trailer was released on February 26, 2023.

You can stream Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku on Hikari TV and Amazon Prime Video. For the audience outside of Japan this anime series will be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Therefore fans can watch this dark fantasy on their preferred streaming services.

Watch the trailer of Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku here:

Plot of Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku

The story follows the story of Gabimaru and his team of convicts as they try to find the elixir of life by moving through the treacherous island of Shinsenkyo. The island has earlier claimed the lives of several people which makes the task even more challenging.

Since Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku is a shonen-based anime which is jam packed with fiction and action. The announcement of this anime adaptation certainly created lots of frenzy amongst the fans. Mappa will be producing this anime whose well known works also includes Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans are certain that this anime adaptation will be just as mind blowing as Mappa’s other mind blowing works.

ALSO READ: 12 best anime series of all time