Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku: Where to watch horror anime? Date, time, streaming details, and more

If you love Attack on Titans, you should get ready for the new anime by its creator Mappa. Hell’s Paradise is created manga by the creator Yuji Kaiku; it was released in 2018 in Shonen Jump. Jigokuraku is a manga that started in 2018 and has been a hit with fans ever since.

The manga has 13 volumes, and fans enthusiastically wait for it to come to life on the screen. This anime is also often part of what the fans call “the dark trio,” which consists of Hell’s Paradise, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw man. These animes are labeled as the dark trio because of their dark aesthetics and cynical outlooks.

Hell’s Paradise plot

The protagonist of Hell’s Paradise is Gabimaru, who is considered to be a legendary ninja assassin who has been sentenced to death. But instead, he is given a chance at redemption to go to a mysterious island and bring back the elixir of life. What he finds there shocks Gabimaru; the island is no ordinary island. It is filled with other criminals who are on death row and have the same mission as him. The island also has monsters and deathly traps.

Gabimaru decides to team up with Saigiri, a deadly executioner, to complete this quest and return home alive.

Cast of Hell’s Paradise

The cast of the series includes some famous voice actors. Chiaki Kobayashi is voicing Gabimaru. Yamada Asaemon Sagiri has lent her voice to Yumiri Hanamori, and Yuzuriha is voiced by Rie Takahashi. Some of the other cast members are Ryōhei Kimura, Kensho Ono, and Tetsu Inada.

Where to watch Hell’s Paradise

Episode 1 of Hell's Paradise will be released on Saturday, April 1st, 2023. You can stream the show on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The catch is that Netflix has announced that this show will only be available in a few Asia-Pacific regions. Crunchy roll disclosed the time of release for different locations worldwide. Eastern time: 11.30 am and Indian time: 9.00 pm

