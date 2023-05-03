Hell's Paradise: What to expect from episode 6? Release date, time, plot and more

Get ready for a treat as Hell’s Paradise is set to release its sixth episode soon. Fans of the much-loved show have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode and must say, the wait is finally over. Hell’s Paradise is expected to be released in May. Inspired by Yuji Kaku's dark fantasy-based Japanese manga, the forthcoming series has already piqued the interest of fans all around the world. Following the thrilling conclusion of Hell's Paradise episode 5, fans are curious to know what episode 6 has in store for them.

When will Hell’s Paradise episode 6 release?

Hell's Paradise episode 6 is slated to release on May 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM in Japan. It will also be available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV in Japan.

Where to watch Hell’s Paradise?

Hell's Paradise can be watched online on Crunchyroll

What to expect from Hell’s Paradise episode 6?

The last episode of Hell's Paradise has covered up to three chapters from Yuji Kaku’s Japanese manga. The upcoming episode will continue from there. In Hell's Paradise episode 6, Gabimaru and Sagiri will team up against the powerful monster Rokurota in a dramatic and action-packed fight. To defeat their formidable foe, the duo will have to rely on their brains, skills, and mutual support. Fans may also get a glimpse of Rokurota's background in the future episode, providing insight into the tragic circumstances that led to him becoming the ferocious fighter he is today.

What happened in Hell’s Paradise episode 5?

In the fifth season of Hell’s Paradise, Sagiri woke up from a coma caused by Shinsekyo's toxic butterflies. Instead of immediately returning to work, the rest of the group was relaxing. Gabimaru wanted to wait until Sagiri had fully recovered, demonstrating his kind and sweet side. Gabimaru and his companions discussed Shinsenkyo's monsters and the Elixir of Life in Hell's Paradise Season 1 Episode 5.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku: Where to watch horror anime? Date, time, streaming details, and more