Hell’s Paradise: What to expect from episode 7? Release date, cast, plot, and more

The anime world is super excited as they have been eagerly waiting for the next episode of the popular series and it’s all set to release the upcoming week. The seventh episode of Hell's Paradise is expected to air soon. Based on Yuji Kaku's dark fantasy manga, the anime adaptation has already drawn a lot of interest from fans all around the world. After the dramatic end of episode 6, fans are more excited than ever to watch Hell's Paradise episode 7. Fans' enthusiasm and suspense delve deeper as the show takes you through the tales of Gabimaru.

When will Hell’s paradise episode 7 release?

The anime fans are at the edge of their seats as Hell's Paradise episode 7 is scheduled to air on May 13, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. The show will also stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV.

Where to watch episode 7?

The forthcoming episode will be available online on Crunchyroll.

What is the exact release time of Hell’s Paradise episode 7?

The exact release time of Hell's Paradise episode 7 for different time zones is: Pacific Standard Time which is 7:00 am, Saturday, May 13, Central Standard Time which is 9 am, Saturday, May 13, Eastern Standard Time i.e., 10:00 am, Saturday, May 13, Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Saturday, May 13, and Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:00 am, Sunday, May 14

What happened in Hell's Paradise episode 6?

The last episode of Hell's Paradise took viewers through several suspenseful battles and revelations. In the episode, it was revealed that Rokurota had killed his parents and the entire town when he was a little child. Rokurota assaulted Genji in the present and Sagiri jumped to his defense. Sagiri and Gabimaru engaged in a bloody struggle with Rokurota after Gabimaru intervened to confront the giant. Senta and Yuzuriha were observing from a distance. At the end, the two departed from the fire, which attracted monsters, after burying Rokurota.

