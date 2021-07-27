Hemsworth, Evans, Pine or Pratt: Who is the best 'CHRIS' of them all in Hollywood? VOTE & COMMENT

There have been countless Hollywood debates over the years that have left movie lovers divided; Is Die Hard really a Christmas movie? What is the real meaning behind Rosebud in Citizen Kane? Amongst the more 'millennial' debates, many argue over (Mirror, mirror on the wall,) who do they think is the best 'CHRIS' of Hollywood. The gorgeous candidates include Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine and Chris Pratt, respectively.

Let's begin the opening statement with Thor himself! Hemsworth, who started his acting career in television, quickly walked up the ranks of Hollywood thanks to his ongoing MCU stint as the God of Thunder. Currently amongst the world's highest-paid actors, with Extraction being a more recent mega-hit, the 37-year-old actor has established himself as a bankable leading man of Hollywood. It also doesn't hurt just how ethereal Mr. Hemsworth looks in real life with an envious physique of a Greek God. Let's not forget the 'family' man instilled within the Rush star as he's an amazing husband to wife Elsa Pataky and a doting father to his wonderful three kids - India, 9, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7.

From one OG 6 Avenger to another, Evans too jumped ship from television to Hollywood, playing jock-type characters before bagging the life-changing role of Captain America. After a decade, the 40-year-old actor bid a bittersweet farewell to Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame and imminently showed more depth and versatility in his acting repertoire by picking out-of-the-box projects like Knives Out and Defending Jacob. Currently single, the devilishly handsome Evans continues to be an eligible bachelor, stealing the hearts of millions and millions of admirers with his charming personality which we get to witness a lot on Twitter.

From MCU to DCEU, we now switch gears to Pine, who for many is Wonder Woman's beloved love, Steve, but for some, he will always be the blue-eyed Lord Devereaux who sweeps Anne Hathaway's Mia off of her feet in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Whether it be playing James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot films or Jack Ryan in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, the 40-year-old actor has time and again showcased his acting chops, especially how he's much more than just his princely looks, Albeit, his stunning face can be quite the distraction, indeed! Interestingly, Pine has been dating Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis since April 2018.

Finally, we have Mr. Pratt, or as MCU fans call him, Star-Lord concluding the fellow 'Chrises' candidates. The 42-year-old actor, who became a household name as Andy in Parks and Recreation, established himself as Hollywood's leading man when he led the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise along with starring as Owen in the Jurassic Park franchise. Just like Hemsworth, the good-looking actor, with an epic physical transformation to boast about, too is the ultimate 'family' man; a loving husband to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and a caring father to son Jack, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, and daughter Lyla, who he shares with Katherine and was born in August of last year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Men in Black: International star Chris Hemsworth: I would like to work with Priyanka Chopra

This begs the question movie lovers; Who is the best 'Chris' of Hollywood? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular Hollywood 'Chris' heartthrob in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]