Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown to reprise their roles in the sequel of ‘Enola Holmes’

2020 major hit Enola Holmes is getting a sequel with Millie Bobby Brown to reprise her role as the young detective while Henry Cavill will be putting the coat on again as Sherlock Holmes.

The young detective will be chasing after a case yet again as Millie Bobby Brown’s set to reprise her role in the sequel to streaming hit Enola Holmes 2. She plays the character of the little sister of the world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes, Enola Holmes, who may be described as a character far smarter than Sherlock himself as the age and story progress. The first one was a roaring hit and according to the streaming giant garnered over 76 million views in the first 28 days of its premiere worldwide. It is no surprise that the sequel to Enola Holmes was on its way and the principal photography will begin soon.

The young detective who roams around 20th century London out to dwell her nails into some of the most complicated cases of all times comes from the six-part series novels from which the film is adapted. Nancy Springer’s Edgar Award-nominated book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries are the ones that have inspired the tremendous storytelling of the feminist take on the world-renowned detective. It should not come as a surprise if the streaming giants decide to have more takes on the story considering that the source material is vast and the film is gaining popularity worldwide with each installment.

Millie Bobby Brown is coming off from a major streaming blockbuster Godzilla Vs Kong, where she played a vital character with a separate storyline and might appear in the sequels. Henry, on the other hand, has to await the second season of his mega-blockbuster streaming hit The Witcher where he portrays the central character. The second season might arrive by the end of 2021.

