Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck & Gal Gadot transform into villains in James Gunn's DC universe fan art

As reported by House of Mat /Instagram, In a stunning twist, James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe is set to redefine iconic superheroes like Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot as villains. This groundbreaking fan art envisions a bold new era for DC Comics, signifying the end of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

ALSO READ: Did you know Dwayne Johnson tried to bend DC to his will and got himself and Henry Cavill fired

The shift from superhero to villains

As the DCEU's final chapter unfolds later this year with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, major changes are on the horizon. While David Corenswet is set to replace Henry Cavill as Superman, the future Batman and Wonder Woman remains uncertain. Nonetheless, there are intriguing possibilities for Cavill, Affleck, and Gadot in the revitalized DC Universe.

Through the artistic lens of House of Mat, shared via Marvel DC Geeks, fans get a glimpse of Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot taking on new personas. In this imaginative artwork, they morph into the DC villains Ultraman, Owlman, and Superwoman, respectively.

A glimpse into earth 3

Ultraman, Owlman, and Superwoman are Earth-3 counterparts to the familiar Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. They are the core members of the sinister Crime Syndicate of America, a twisted version of the Justice League. Until now, the Crime Syndicate has mainly existed in animated DC projects, most notably in the 2010 film Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths.

ALSO READ: James Gunn drops a major update on his ambitious plans for DCU slate; reveals chronological order of projects

The enigmatic future of the justice league

James Gunn's DC Universe brings forth uncertainty surrounding the future of the Justice League. While Chapter 1, Gods and Monsters, was announced with select DC Universe movies and TV shows, the fate of the iconic superhero team remains a mystery. Currently, only Superman and Batman have confirmed solo films, and a Wonder Woman prequel series, "Paradise Lost," is in development for Max.

Other members of the Justice League, including Green Lantern and Supergirl, have projects in the works, but a team-up movie has yet to materialize. Gunn has maintained secrecy regarding the Justice League's path within this new DC Universe. It appears that, unlike the rushed formation of the team in the DCEU, they might opt for a more gradual approach, akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gunn's approach to building a robust foundation for superheroes within the DC Universe suggests a deliberate and careful strategy. Learning from the missteps of the DCEU, the creators aim to ensure a smoother and more satisfying evolution of the Justice League in this fresh continuity.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: DC announces new animated superhero movies in 2024; Know details here