Henry Cavill Confirms First Child With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso On Father's Day; Asks For Tips

Actor Henry Cavill took to Instagram to share how he has been celebrating Father’s Day this year in the wake of him expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. In a post where the star can be spotted sitting near a baby crib, Cavill alluded to the pregnancy in the caption. "Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??” the caption read.

Henry Cavill shares updates on pregnancy with Natalie Viscuso

Cavill further quipped that the pillows won't stay in the crib once the baby arrives, instead, they would be replaced by scalpels and glue so the little one can build “Warhammer miniatures,” referring to the popular table game which the actor is adapting into a show. The Witcher star sits near a baby crib and a changing table in the photo, which means that the duo has already geared up for the arrival of the baby. His girlfriend Natalie Viscuso reposted Cavill’s post on her story, with an additional text that read, "Happy Father's Day to the soon-to-be father of my first child! Overflowing with love and excitement over here."

Cavill first broke the news of the duo’s pregnancy back in April while speaking to Access Hollywood at the NYC premiere of his film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. When asked about his newfound fatherhood, the star explained that he and Natalie both are super excited about this new stage in their relationship. Other details have not been shared by either of the stars, who prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso's relationship

Cavill and Viscuso confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April 2021, as they both shared snapshots of them playing chess on their profiles. The duo has appeared on several red carpet events together, and the Superman alum shared a heartfelt note on Instagram when Viscuso’s dog passed away.

The star has multiple projects lined up, including In the Grey, a thriller helmed by frequent collaborator Guy Ritchie.

