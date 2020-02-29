Henry Cavill to debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel 2? Find Out

Captain Marvel 2 will reportedly see the debut of Superman actor Henry Cavill into the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Brie Larson.

The upcoming film, Captain Marvel 2 could see the debut of Superman actor Henry Cavill into Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is a strong buzz going around in Hollywood that the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor will be seen alongside Brie Larson in the MCU flick. The film, Captain Marvel 2 is one of the most highly anticipated Hollywood flicks from the MCU's hood that will reportedly release on July 29, 2022. There is no confirmation yet about the news, but the fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the Superman star Henry Cavill mark his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are many superhero characters that are waiting to launched into the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since Disney bought 21st Century Fox. Now, there characters from films like Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and X-Men that needed to be woven into the Marvel world, that the fans can't help but wonder, how these superhero characters will be brought on board in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel's character is one of the most beloved characters that was introduced. The stunning actress Brie Larson, has played the character of Caption Marvel to perfection.

Check out the trailer:

Now, the upcoming film Captain Marvel 2 will see the lead character have some great company in the form of actor Henry Cavill. It is still not revealed which character the Superman actor Henry Cavill will be essaying. But, the fans and film audience are hoping it be a very challenging character.

(ALSO READ: Henry Cavill REVEALS if he will ever play Superman again; says the cape is still in the closet)

Read More