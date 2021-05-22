Henry Cavill is EXCITED to star in Highlander reboot; Has been dipping into some of his 'Scottish heritage'

Henry Cavill took to his Instagram page to reveal the exciting news that he will be starring in John Wick director Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot.

From capes to kilts, Henry Cavill is being an experimenter. According to Deadline, The Witcher and Justice League actor is all set to star in Lionsgate's reboot of the 1986 fantasy epic Highlander. The original movie featured Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown. It was a tale of immortal warriors fighting each other to death leaving the last man standing to claim the ultimate prize.

Kerry Williamson penned the script while Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis are producers for this project. Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen are executive producers. Peter Davis, who produced the original movie, was also on board to produce this project too before his death in February.

Cavill shared this exciting news on Instagram on Friday. He claims to be a huge fan of Highlander since he was a child. He wrote, "I've been a fan of Highlander since I was lad. From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers."

Cavill further adds that he's been keen on exploring his Scottish origin and heritage as he has been doing a considerable amount of research for the film. The plot of the latest project is still unknown as is whether or not Cavill would play the character with a new storyline or rehash the previous project.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that he is putting in a lot of effort to layout out this universe and not mess it up to the point he cannot continue this story. He and his team love the project so much that they're trying to treat it with a lot of care.

For Cavill, this is yet another franchise with a considerably large fanbase after starring in movies like Justice League, Man of Steel and Mission: Impossible Fallout. He is also working on the second season of Netflix's The Witcher. Cavill is also set to reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in the sequel to Netflix's Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown playing the lead role.

