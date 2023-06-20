Henry Cavill gets emotional as he bids goodbye to The Witcher co-stars, delivers heartfelt speech

Henry Cavill, the celebrated British actor has made a massive fan following across the globe with his versatility and impeccable acting chops. After earning immense popularity with his portrayal of Superman in DCU films, Cavill then stunned film fanatics with his stellar performance as Geralt of Rivia in the famous Netflix show, The Witcher. However, the talented actor's journey with The Witcher series came to an abrupt end with the upcoming Season 3, as he bid goodbye to the show due to undisclosed reasons.

Henry Cavill bids an emotional goodbye to The Witcher co-stars

The actor, who has been refraining from commenting on his exit from The Witcher, finally addressed the same at the Tudum Festival 2023, which is being held in Brazil. Henry Cavill, who attended the event along with the rest of the cast and crew members of the Netflix show, finally opened up about his exit from the show. He also thanked his co-stars Including Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey, for their immense support and love and delivered a heartfelt speech as he fought back tears.

"Thank you very much to all. Thank you. I really feel the love, and I love you too. It’s wonderful to be here. I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here, because once again it was such a pleasure and an honor to be working with you guys," stated an emotional Cavill, as he addressed his co-stars. "You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being oversimplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care, and effort. So, I just want to say I'm gonna miss you. I'm gonna miss you very much," concluded Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill's work front

The popular star's upcoming project, The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1 is set to release on June 29, Thursday. Vol 2 of the series, on the other hand, will release on July 27. Henry Cavill will be next seen in the highly anticipated project Argylle, which is touted to be a spy thriller. The Apple Original Films project will hit the theatres on February 4, 2024. If the reports are to be believed, Cavill is also being considered to play the next James Bond in the upcoming installment of the celebrated franchise.

