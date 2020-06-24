Henry Cavill on Justice League Snyder Cut: Important for a filmmaker to have their intended vision released

Henry Cavill opened up about his thoughts on the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League aka Justice League Snyder Cut. He also spoke about donning the Superman cape in future DCEU movies.

DC Extended Universe fans were thrilled to learn that Warner Bros was releasing the Justice League Snyder Cut on HBO's online streaming platform. The announcement was made a few weeks ago. The news came after months (or rather years) of campaigning for the Snyder Cut. While director Zack Snyder thanked DC fans for their constant support, the cast of Justice League also reached out to the director and congratulated him on the news. Although Henry Cavill reacted to the news on Instagram at the time, the actor has now shared an elaborate reaction.

Appearing on Variety's Actors on Actors with Logan star Patrick Stewart, Cavill confessed he doesn't know much about the Snyder Cut releasing online. However, he expressed his joy on the original cut reaching fans after the long campaign. "I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision. I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal," he said.

The Superman actor added, "I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version.” Apart from speaking about the Justice League, the actor also expressed his wish to star as Superman in upcoming DC movies. "When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility which comes with that. Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come. My life has changed dramatically because of it," he said.

