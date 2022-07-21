Henry Cavill to make a surprise announcement about Superman at Comic Con 2022?

Like every year, fans are looking forward to some major announcements to take place at Comic Con 2022. Among them, there have been speculations that Henry Cavill will be making a surprise appearance to confirm his return as Superman in an upcoming DCEU project. While Cavill hasn't starred in a solo Superman film since Man of Steel, there are speculations that the actor may don the red cape once again.

According to Deadline, there's "buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance [at San Diego Comic-Con] to talk up more Superman." There have already been rumours that Cavill's Superman may have a cameo in Dwayne Johnson's upcoming superhero film, Black Adam. At the Comic-Con this year, Warner Bros. will be focussing on two main DCEU projects including Black Adam and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

Cavill last appeared as Superman in 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League, a director's cut of 2017's Justice League. The actor has on several occasions in the past maintained that he hasn't hung his superhero suit as of yet. The actor has also previously spoken about the version of Superman that he would love to play again saying, that it could be similar to the one"we all know and love from the comics."

Warner Bros' is set to unveil their theatrical panel for their upcoming projects on Saturday, July 23rd and fans are now waiting to see whether Cavill's Superman has something in the works. As for the rest of the projects, new footages are expected to be released from the same.

