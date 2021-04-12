Henry Cavill makes relationship with 'beautiful & brilliant love' Natalie Viscuso Instagram official; See Pic.

Taking to Instagram, Henry Cavill shared his first official photo with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso and the couple seemed to be in the middle of a serious game of chess.

After being spotted together while strolling around a park in London, Superman actor Henry Cavil made his romance Instagram official. The actor also threw in a game of chess in the mix as he professed his love for his 'beautiful and brilliant' girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. Taking to Instagram, Henry shared his first official photo with Natalie and the couple seemed to be in the middle of a serious game of chess.

Sharing the photo, Henry captioned it, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess." Natalie also shared the same photo on her Instagram and captioned it, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?" Well, we have no doubt that Natalie seems to have aced that game of chess.

Just last week, the couple were snapped walking hand-in-hand at a park in London as the actor walked his dog. Turns out, the mystery girlfriend was Natalie Viscuso.

Take a look at Henry and Natalie's post below:

As for Natalie, she is Legendary Entertainment's Vice President, Television and Digital Studios, as per her LinkedIn page. This is the same production company which bankrolled Henry's 2020 Netflix film Enola Holmes as well as his 2013 Superman blockbuster Man of Steel. Natalie also starred in a 2005 episode of MTV's My Super Sweet 16.

Their first official photo created quite the buzz on social media as one fan wrote, "Queens Gambit season 2 looks dope." Whereas another one said, "the way you’re looking at her, please."

