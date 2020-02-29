Henry Cavill next Wolverine? Superman star rumoured to replace Hugh Jackman & debut in Captain Marvel 2

Rumour has it that Henry Cavill could be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The Man of Steel star is speculated being eyed for the role of Wolverine.

He might be letting go off the red cape and donning the claws. A wild rumour is making the rounds suggested that Henry Cavill could be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Before we go ahead with the news, we would suggest you take the report with a pinch of salt for it hasn't been confirmed by Marvel Studios or Henry Cavill. If the rumour is to be believed, the Justice League star could be replacing Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine.

The hunt for the new Wolverine has been on since Hugh Jackman hung his claws. The Aussie actor, who essayed the role for almost 16 years, retired from the X-Men franchise in 2017 with the release of Logan. Since then, several actors have been rumoured to replace Jackman. As per a new scoop from The Quartering's YouTube channel, Cavill is the new name in the running. There are chances he could turn into an X-Men for an upcoming movie under the MCU banner.

To top it off, MovieWeb also reports that the mutant might make an MCU debut with Captain Marvel. The news comes months after the rumours did the rounds suggesting Cavill and Dwayne Johnson were being eyed for a role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. If this rumour does turn out to be true, it would be interesting to see how fans would react especially since he wasn't the frontrunner for Jackman's replacement.

For months now, speculations have been high that Taron Egerton could replace the Aussie actor in the X-Men movie. Fans have also given their seal of approval with fan arts. However, it seems like fans might have to reimagine the Wolverine with the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Hugh Jackman makes a huge Wolverine fan's dream come true in this heartwarming throwback interaction

Read More