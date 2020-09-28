  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Henry Cavill is ready to ‘jump at the opportunity’ of being the next James Bond after Daniel Craig

Justice League actor Henry Cavill is opening up about being the next 007 in line after Daniel Craig, despite his unsuccessful audition last time.
4924 reads Mumbai
Henry Cavill wants to be the next James Bond after Daniel CraigHenry Cavill is ready to ‘jump at the opportunity’ of being the next James Bond after Daniel Craig
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

British actor and DC’s Superman Henry Cavill still wants to be considered for the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig. Daniel Craig‘s last Bond film, No Time to Die, will hit theatres in November, and at that point, there will be a search for the next 007. “If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity,” Henry told British GQ. 

 

“At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.” He then recalled his previous screen test for the role in the past, which he lost to Daniel.

 

“I probably could have prepared better,” Henry added. “I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry.’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something because I respond well to the truth. It helps me get better,” Henry explained.

 

In case you missed it, currently, there are rumours that Tom Hardy will be the next Bond after Daniel Craig. According to The Vulcan Reporter, Hardy landed the role back in June, following a successful audition. Producers were said to be holding fire on the official announcement until the release of Craig’s final Bond outing in No Time To Die. The announcement could be further delayed, however, should the coronavirus pandemic force cinemas to temporarily close their doors again.  

 

ALSO READ: No Time To Die: New trailer of James Bond film to drop on THIS date; Daniel Craig stuns in the latest poster

Credits :The Vulcan Reporter, British GQ, Getty Images

Latest Videos
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement