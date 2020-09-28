Henry Cavill is ready to ‘jump at the opportunity’ of being the next James Bond after Daniel Craig

Justice League actor Henry Cavill is opening up about being the next 007 in line after Daniel Craig, despite his unsuccessful audition last time.

British actor and DC’s Superman Henry Cavill still wants to be considered for the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig. Daniel Craig‘s last Bond film, No Time to Die, will hit theatres in November, and at that point, there will be a search for the next 007. “If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity,” Henry told British GQ.

“At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.” He then recalled his previous screen test for the role in the past, which he lost to Daniel.

“I probably could have prepared better,” Henry added. “I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry.’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something because I respond well to the truth. It helps me get better,” Henry explained.

In case you missed it, currently, there are rumours that Tom Hardy will be the next Bond after Daniel Craig. According to The Vulcan Reporter, Hardy landed the role back in June, following a successful audition. Producers were said to be holding fire on the official announcement until the release of Craig’s final Bond outing in No Time To Die. The announcement could be further delayed, however, should the coronavirus pandemic force cinemas to temporarily close their doors again.

