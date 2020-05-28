Henry Cavill to return as Superman in future DC films; Actor to appear in Robert Pattinson's The Batman?

Henry Cavill is set to reprise his Superman role in upcoming DC movies. While Man of Steel 2 doesn't seem to be in the pipeline yet, the actor could appear in The Batman.

It has been one helluva month for DC Extended Universe fans. First, DCEU fans were treated to the news of Justice League's Snyder Cut releasing in 2021. Now, fans are celebrating the return of Henry Cavill as Superman in the universe. Over the past few months, Cavill's future in the DCEU has been a cause of concern for fans. With Ben Affleck stepping down as the Batman and handing over the cape to Robert Pattinson, fans were curious about Cavill's role in the future of DC films.

Comicbook.com now reports that Cavill will reprise his Man of Steel role for upcoming DC films. However, there are chances he would be the Nick Fury of the DCEU. The report suggests that a Man of Steel sequel is not the works right now. Instead, he will play a mentor of sorts for newer superheroes entering the universe. It is possible that the actor could be seen in Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Black Adam. Though, nothing has been confirmed by the studio. An insider informed Variety that Cavill could suit up for cameos in movies like “Aquaman 2,” “The Suicide Squad” and “The Batman.

The new update on his stand in the superhero universe comes months after Cavill confessed he was not done playing the role. In an interview with Men's Health, he said, "The cape is still in the closet. It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

The news of his return has left Twitter jumping with joy. Check out a few reactions below:

#HenryCavill is back!!

Yeah!! THE superman is back!

And, c’mon to be honest we need batfleck pic.twitter.com/Iyxdo30gIM — Charly (@Carlos_MVC) May 28, 2020

Great news for DC: Henry Cavill in talks to return as #SuperMan This is a perfect opportunity for DC to get back on track as Cavill has proven that with the right material he is our generations Superman! pic.twitter.com/h2mvVum39H — Night Owl Entertainment (@NightOwlStu) May 28, 2020

DC is winning so hard right now. These past two months have been nothing but amazing!! pic.twitter.com/uUg38TYEoV — The Moonlight Warrior (@BlackMajikMan90) May 28, 2020

Are you excited to see Henry Cavill don the cape again? Let us know in the comments below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×