Henry Cavill REVEALS he plays games for 'ridiculous amounts of hours' to escape the public eye

Henry Cavill may be winning hearts with his latest OTT stint as Geralt of Rivia, but the actor reportedly goes to great lengths to make sure he is not often spotted in the public eye or by the paparazzi. The Superman actor recently revealed in an interview to GQ that his escape is not a fancy vacation but his very own home. Speaking to the publication, the 36-year-old actor revealed he likes to play solo video games and can end up doing it for hours on end.

Cavill said, "Every time I step out my front door, I’m hyper aware. Even if I’m not looking terrible, you still realise there are people taking sneaky photos of you, because that’s what people like to do. And then they put them on the internet and you see them on Instagram and you’re like, ‘Oh, my god,’”Henry said while explaining why he doesn't prefer to venture out.

He added, “At home, I get to sit playing games for ridiculous amounts of hours and escape there, because going outside has the opposite effect.” The actor also revealed that he has played The Witcher 3, a 100-hour role-playing game, two-and-a-half times to completion.

The actor recently opened up candidly about his vision when it comes to presenting Superman in the future to Entertainment Tonight. Cavill suggested that he would like to delve more into the aspect that one traditionally knows of Superman, which should be coupled with where we left him with Man of Steel in 2013.

