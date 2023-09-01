Henry Cavill shows off his stunts as Geralt for the last time as The Witcher Season 3 behind-the-scene surfaces

The Witcher fans were treated to a heartfelt behind-the-scenes look at Henry Cavill's farewell as Geralt of Rivia, offering a poignant glimpse into the actor's last moments on set. Wolfgang Stegemann, the show's stunt coordinator and assistant director, shared a series of images from the filming of the intense Geralt vs. Vilgefortz fight, revealing the emotional bonds forged during production.

Intimate moments with Henry Cavill during production

The post includes captivating shots of Cavill and Mahesh Jadu, who plays Vilgefortz, preparing for their epic showdown. It also captures Stegemann directing the action behind the camera. However, the most touching image is of the director and Cavill, both in full Geralt attire, sharing a warm hug, demonstrating the camaraderie on set.

Henry Cavill's favorite fight

During The Witcher season 3 premiere, Cavill expressed his enthusiasm for this particular fight sequence, labeling it his favorite. He praised the collaborative effort that led to an exceptional on-screen battle. While he refrained from revealing too much to avoid spoilers, it's evident that the scene with Vilgefortz in episode 6 was the one he held dear. He said "All the fights, whether they’re short, long, or involve lots of people, are exceptional. When it comes to my favorite fight, the one I think is the best, it’s probably towards the end of the season. I won’t reveal the actor who I worked [with] on this, because I won’t do any spoilers. But he really stepped up to the plate. He was exceptional. We really found each other’s rhythm, and it turned into a really, really good fight."

As Henry Cavill's tenure as Geralt concludes, fans have been left wondering about the reasons behind his departure. While there have been speculations about the demanding nature of the role, no definitive explanation has been provided. With Liam Hemsworth set to take up the mantle in The Witcher season 4, fans eagerly anticipate how the series will evolve while celebrating Cavill's exceptional portrayal of the iconic character.

