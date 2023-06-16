Henry Cavill starrer Argylle gets a release date; Here’s all you need to know about the spy thriller

Henry Cavill, the famous Hollywood star is now finally free of his 'Superman' image and has been experimenting in his acting career with a great variety of roles. The talented actor earned excellent reviews for his performance as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher, before quitting it after its third season. Interestingly, Henry Cavill is now set to be back on the big screens after quite a long gap with Argylle, the upcoming spy thriller produced by Apple Original Films.

Henry Cavill's Argylle gets a release date

According to the latest updates, Argylle, which is directed by Matthew Vaughn, has now got its release date. The latest reports by Hollywood Reporter suggest that Apple is planning to have a grand global theatrical release for its ambitious project before its streaming debut, and is joining hands with Universal Studios for the same. The Henry Cavill starrer is slated to hit theatres across the globe on February 2, 2024. The reports also suggest that the spy thriller will get its streaming release on Apple TV+ around 35 to 40 days after its theatrical release.

As you may know, Apple Original Films is following the same strategy for its most awaited upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, which is helmed by the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The Leonardo DiCaprio starrer is also getting a theatrical release before its streaming debut, just like Henry Cavill's Argylle. Recently, Amazon Studios followed the same route for its acclaimed film Air, which featured Ben Affleck in the lead role.

About Argylle

During the announcement of Argylle in 2021, director Mathew Vaughn revealed that the film is based on an unpublished novel from a first-time writer called Elly Conway. Along with Henry Cavill, the Apple project features a stellar star cast including Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson, in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1 Trailer: Henry Cavill is on a killing spree in his final act