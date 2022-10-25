Henry Cavill TEASES more 'things to come' as he confirms Superman return after Black Adam cameo
Henry Cavill confirmed his return as Superman following his cameo in Dwayne Johnson's recently released Black Adam.
Ever since Comic-Con earlier this year, DCEU fans have been rooting for Henry Cavill's return as Superman and mainly a sequel to Man of Steel. If the fan chant was any less, Dwayne Johnson who recently made his DCEU debut with Black Adam also teased Cavill as the "Superman of this generation" and backed for the actor's return to the franchise.
Much to everyone's surprise, a mid-credits scene in Black Adam teased the return of Henry Cavill. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor released a special video addressing his Black Adam cameo and what it means for his character's DCEU future. In the video as well as a post, Henry said, "I wanted to make it official — I am back as Superman. The image you see on this post, and what you saw in Black Adam, are just a very small taste of things to come. There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all for your support and your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."
Man of Steel 2
There have been rumours of Man of Steel 2 being in the works for a while now. Recently, it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. Pictures studio heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy are reportedly looking for writers for a Man of Steel sequel. With Cavill back in the cape, the Black Adam mid-credits scene teases a conflict between the Man in Black and the Man of Steel, it's not clear yet how and where the sequel of Superman's standalone film may pick up from.
Zack Snyder's return
After speculations that Cavill would return as Superman and that the studio was plotting a Man of Steel sequel with Christopher MacQuarrie possibly penning the script hit the news, Watchmen star Jackie Earle Hayley in a social media interaction shared his thoughts saying that Zack Snyder should return to helm the film. "This is a job for... Snyderman!" the actor wrote. Although Snyder's return may be tough given that he is committed to a multiple-film deal for Rebel Moon.
Looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to receive details about Henry Cavill's Superman return.
ALSO READ: Henry Cavill's Man of Steel 2, Harrison Ford in Captain America 4; All about the MCU-DCEU updates