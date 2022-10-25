Henry Cavill TEASES more 'things to come' as he confirms Superman return after Black Adam cameo

Ever since Comic-Con earlier this year, DCEU fans have been rooting for Henry Cavill's return as Superman and mainly a sequel to Man of Steel. If the fan chant was any less, Dwayne Johnson who recently made his DCEU debut with Black Adam also teased Cavill as the "Superman of this generation" and backed for the actor's return to the franchise.

Much to everyone's surprise, a mid-credits scene in Black Adam teased the return of Henry Cavill. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor released a special video addressing his Black Adam cameo and what it means for his character's DCEU future. In the video as well as a post, Henry said, "I wanted to make it official — I am back as Superman. The image you see on this post, and what you saw in Black Adam, are just a very small taste of things to come. There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all for your support and your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."