Henry Cavill tells fans to stop speculating his personal life in open letter, says 'I'm very happy in love'

While sharing a new picture with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, Henry Cavill wrote an open letter to his fans and asked them to stop speculating and gossiping over his personal and professional life.

Henry Cavill made his relationship with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Instagram official almost five weeks ago after he was snapped by the paparazzi walking hand in hand. Over the weekend, the Superman actor took to Instagram to address a concern that he has seen pop up in recent times. The actor wrote an open letter to his fans and asked them to stop speculating and gossiping over his personal and professional life. Henry Cavill also shared a new picture with girlfriend Natalie and called his open letter a "community announcement".

The Witcher actor added, "Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are "speculating", It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing."

Henry revealed that he is "happy in love" as he added, "We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your "passion" is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true. Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

